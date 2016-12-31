Oakland pulls away late to defeat Norse

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

ROCHESTER, Michigan — In a big early-season battle in the Horizon League, Oakland managed to pull away late to hold off Northern Kentucky 76-65.

The game was tied at 35 at the intermission. Baskets early in the half by Drew McDonald and Carson Williams gave NKU a 39-35 lead.

Oakland responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Jeff Garrett pulled the Norse within three, 43-40, with 17:28 left. The Golden Grizzlies responded by pushing the lead up to 10, 50-40, with 14:44 remaining.

A three by Jordan Garnett and a dunk by Lavone Holland got the Norse within five, 50-45, with 13:55 left. However, Oakland quickly stretched the lead back out to 11, 62-53, with 6:24 left.

Once again the Norse responded, pulling to within five twice. A McDonald layup cut the Oakland lead to 65-60 with 4:43 left. However, the Norse would not score again for 4:03, which would end their comeback effort.

Holland and Williams led the Norse (10-5 overall, 1-1 Horizon) with 14 points each. McDonald also added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Faulkner had 10 points.

Martez Walker led Oakland (12-3, 2-0) with 21 points. Jalen Hayes added 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Norse return home to open 2017 for a 7:30 p.m. tip Thursday against Youngstown State. It is the second game of a doubleheader Thursday, with the women playing Cleveland State at 5 p.m.

SUMMARY

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

at The O’Rena, Rochester, Michigan

Oakland 76, Northern Kentucky 65

N — 35 – 30 — 65

O — 35 – 41 — 76

(65) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Garrett 1-1-3-6, Williams 6-0-2-14, Murray 1-1-0-3, Holland II 6-1-1-14, McDonald 6-0-1-13, Garnett 2-1-0-5, Faulkner 4-2-0-10. TOTALS 26-6-7-65.

(76) OAKLAND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hayes 7-0-4-18, Clark 2-1-2-7, Brock 3-0-0-6, Dorsey-Walker 3-2-2-10, Walker 6-3-6-21, Hill-Mais 6-0-2-14. TOTALS 27-6-16-76.

FIELD GOALS: N 26/61 (Williams 6/9, Holland 6/15, McDonald 6/12); O 27/67 (Hayes 7/14, Walker 6/16, Hill-Mais 6/10)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: N 6/19 (Faulker 2/5); O 6/23 (Walker 3/9)

FREE THROWS: N 7/12 (Garrett 3/4); O 16/18 (Walker 6/7)

REBOUNDS: N 32 (McDonald 10, Garrett 8); O 44 (Hayes 8, Clark 6, Dorsey-Walker 6, Walker 6)

ASSISTS: N 11 (Holland 6); O 17 (Clark 5, Dorsey-Walker 5)

STEALS: N 3; O 2

BLOCKED SHOTS: N 1; O 6 (Hill-Mais 3)

TURNOVERS: N 11; O 8