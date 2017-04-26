Women’s golf falls just short in Horizon League tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After leading through 15 holes on the final day, the NKU Norse women’s golf team settled for third place in the Horizon League tournament with a three day score of 935.

They fell to eventual winner Cleveland State by seven strokes and were just four strokes behind second place Youngstown State.

It is the second year in a row that the Norse have been in striking distance of a Horizon League championship, finishing in second place, three strokes behind Oakland last season

Senior Allison Leigeb finished third in the individual tournament, finishing with a three day score of 228, 12 strokes over par and 11 strokes behind eventual winner Katlyn Shutt who finished just one shot over par.

Leigheb performance in the tournament earned her a spot of the All-Tournament team.

Fellow seniors Ryleigh Waltz and Macy Wright finished tied for 11th with a three day score of 236. Shelby Power finished tied for 15th with a score of 237.

Men jump to seventh place in final round

The NKU men’s golf team finished 26 strokes over par to finish seventh in the Horizon League Tournament, 61 strokes behind first place Cleveland State. The Norse finished with a three day score of 948.

Matt Wetherill finished the tournament with a three day score of 225 and tied for 10th, the highest finishing Norse. Wetherill finished the first day just one stroke over par.

Jacob Poore was the next highest Norse finisher, finishing with 14th with a three day score of 227.