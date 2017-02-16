The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Norse fall to Penguins in OT

NKU
NKU's Taryn Taugher looks to pass.

NKU's Taryn Taugher looks to pass.

Austin Elmore

Austin Elmore

NKU's Taryn Taugher looks to pass.

Austin Elmore, Assistant Sports Editor
February 16, 2017
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The NKU women’s basketball team took the road to play Youngstown State on Thursday, and fell to the Penguins 77-73 in overtime. The Norse have now lost two straight games and sit at 8-18 on the season and 4-10 in the Horizon League.

Offensively, the Norse were led by senior Rebecca Lyttle and freshman Taryn Taugher, each of whom scored 20 points for the Norse. Lyttle also grabbed 10 rebounds, giving her a double-double.

The Norse struggled to stop Youngstown State’s Alison Smolinksi, as she scored 30 points on 10 shots, including seven 3-pointers.

NKU shot 42 percent from the field, but it was the 3-point shooting that ended up being the downfall of the Norse. NKU made just one 3-point shot on 15 attempts compared to Youngstown State’s nine.

Taugher and Lyttle led the Norse on a 24 point outburst in the fourth quarter to tie the game at the end of regulation, but the Norse couldn’t keep it up in the overtime period.

Statistically, NKU dominated the game, grabbing 10 more rebounds than the Penguins and outscoring them 44-24 in the paint.

NKU has just four games remaining before the Horizon League tournament in Detroit. They travel to Cleveland State on Saturday Feb. 18 to take on the Vikings. The tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game is available to watch on ESPN3.

Print Friendly

Comments

comments

Tags: , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Norse fall to Penguins in OT

    Game Coverage

    Holland propels Norse to homecoming win

  • Norse fall to Penguins in OT

    Game Coverage

    Poor shooting leads to Norse loss

  • Norse fall to Penguins in OT

    Game Coverage

    VIDEO: Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

  • Norse fall to Penguins in OT

    Game Coverage

    Norse lock down UIC, snap losing streak

  • Norse fall to Penguins in OT

    Game Coverage

    Norse basketball split weekend series at Wright State

  • Norse fall to Penguins in OT

    Game Coverage

    Norse come up short, lose to Detroit

  • Norse fall to Penguins in OT

    Game Coverage

    Norse set DI win record in victory over UIC

  • Norse fall to Penguins in OT

    Game Coverage

    Late surge propels Oakland past NKU

  • Norse fall to Penguins in OT

    Game Coverage

    Norse women sweep road trip

  • Norse fall to Penguins in OT

    Game Coverage

    Turnovers, cold shooting extend Norse losing streak

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Norse fall to Penguins in OT