Volleyball battles but drops first two league games

League play has not started for the NKU Norse Volleyball Team, who dropped both of their weekend games against Milwaukee and Green Bay. The Norse fall back to .500 with the two losses.

The Norse were able to battle Milwaukee to five sets but could not find their way past Milwaukee middle blocker Bridget Wallenberger, who had six kills in the final set to down the Norse 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 15-10.

The Norse held the Panthers to just a .188 hitting percentage but only hit .146 themselves. The Panthers also recorded 63 kills to the Norse’s 54 kills.

Haley Libs recorded 20 kills in the match while Tristen Simpson added 14 of her own. Shelby Olsen contributed as well, recording 46 assists.

Saturday’s match wasn’t quite as close, as the Norse were swept by Green Bay 25-16, 25-22, 25-15. The Phoenix hit .370 for the match, while NKU managed to only hit .181.

The Norse also had 18 errors, only forcing seven Green Bay errors.

Libs and Simpson both recorded nine kills. Libs also contributed 12 digs while Lauren Hurley recorded 11.

The Norse will come back home for three straight Horizon League matchups, starting with Cleveland State on Friday Sept. 30. Cleveland State was ranked first in the Horizon League preseason poll and are 9-4 on the season.