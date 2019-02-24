NKU loses home streak against Cleveland State

Gallery | 9 Photos Colin Johnson Drew McDonald (34) stands on the sidelines after leaving the court on senior night during the game against Cleveland State. The Norse fell 83-77 to Cleveland State.

NKU Men’s Basketball team’s home winning streak comes to an end against Cleveland State 77-83. Norse drop to second place in Horizon League Conference with a record of 11-5 and Cleveland is now 4-11 in conference play and remains in the tenth spot.

Despite the loss, senior forward Drew McDonald ended the night with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Tate had 19 points and 3 assists and junior forward Dantez Walton contributed 12 points to the board. Freshman forward Adrian Nelson provided sparks throughout the game and had a career-high 8 of rebounds.

The game started close, but the Norse took a 7-0 run to take the lead with 9 minutes to go in the first half. The Vikings did not let that last long and fought their way back into the lead at halftime, with a score of 34-36. In the first half alone the game tied seven times and the lead changed a total of three.

For the half the Norse shot 44 percent from the field and only 18 percent from behind the arc, while the Vikings shot 45 percent from the field and made 33 percent from three.

“We didn’t play with enough energy on defense and put enough emphasis on it,” McDonald said. “We weren’t making the right rotations, we weren’t locked in as well as we need to be.”

In the beginning of the second half, NKU fought their way back into the lead with a score of 49-43. Cleveland State rallied back once again with a 7-0 run, but the Norse came back with a 7-0 run of their own to come out ahead 58-56 with 9:08 to play. Cleveland State went on yet another 9-0 run, which put them in the lead with 66-58. The Norse never regained the lead after that, which ended the game 77-83.

“Right now it’s a little disappointing,” McDonald said. “Losing on any game is disappointing but losing on your last one and not being able to play like I wanted to because my back flared up and it was hurting me; but just the crowd’s support was fantastic and I appreciate it and it’s been going great all year”

NKU committed 21 fouls allowing the Vikings to make 14-of-20 at the free throw line.The Vikings scored 11 points from the 15 turnovers NKU committed. The Norse out-rebounded Cleveland State 37-32 and scored 20 points from fast breaks as opposed to the Vikings 12 points.

NKU shot 43 percent from the field for the night and 25 percent from the three. Cleveland State finished with 50 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.

“An extremely disappointing loss for us, somewhere we’ve lost our edge,” Head Coach John Brannen. “We’ve been turning the ball over a lot in the guard position lately Drew with three and Tate with five. He [Tate] can’t stay out of foul trouble. He gets two offensive fouls a game and you only get five so him being in foul trouble has handicapped us significantly lately.”

Up next, the Norse travel away to take on the Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 28. Tip off is set for 8 p.m.and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.