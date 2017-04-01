The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

Christopher Decker, Sports Editor
April 1, 2017
Filed under Baseball, Featured Story, Game Coverage, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 33 Photos
Colin Johnson

Starting pitcher Jean-Francois Dionne gets the sign from his catcher against Youngstown State.

The NKU baseball team hit five homeruns on Friday afternoon to propel the Norse to a 15-8 victory over Youngstown State. The Norse improve to 4-0 in Horizon League play and 9-15 overall, while the Penguins fall to 5-17 overall and 2-5 in Horizon League play.

TJ Alas hit two homeruns in this game, including a two run homer in the first inning to score Jake Richmond to take a 2-0 lead. 

Trey Ganns, Chad Roberts and Mike Moffatt all hit homeruns as well.

The Norse jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning, but Jean-Francois Dionne allowed three homeruns in the third inning and then another run in the fourth to make the score 7-4.

Dionne would get the win, however, as Alas would hit a homerun in the bottom of the fourth to give the Norse a 9-4 lead. Ganns homered in the sixth, to give the Norse a 12-5 lead.

The Penguins would score four more runs off Norse pitcher Charlie Jerger after Dionne exited, but that would not be enough to catch up to the Norse.

The two teams will play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bill Aker Baseball Complex for game two of the three game series.

Print Friendly

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

    Baseball

    WATCH: New season, new field: turf outfield to benefit future Norse

  • GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

    Baseball

    Norse can’t keep up with Flyer bats

  • GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

    Baseball

    Norse can’t hold four run lead, fall to Redhawks

  • GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

    Baseball

    Norse fall in final game of double header to lose series

  • GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

    Baseball

    Ganns double in the ninth lifts Norse over Redhawks

  • GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

    Baseball

    Norse comeback falls short against Colonels

  • GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

    Baseball

    Norse Notebook: Richmond, Colletta catch fire in first Horizon League series

  • GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

    Baseball

    UPDATE: Norse complete sweep of Panthers

  • GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

    Baseball

    Norse drop series to Radford

  • GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

    Baseball

    Baseball can’t find a win in California

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one