GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Slideshow • 33 Photos Colin Johnson Starting pitcher Jean-Francois Dionne gets the sign from his catcher against Youngstown State.

Close

The NKU baseball team hit five homeruns on Friday afternoon to propel the Norse to a 15-8 victory over Youngstown State. The Norse improve to 4-0 in Horizon League play and 9-15 overall, while the Penguins fall to 5-17 overall and 2-5 in Horizon League play.

TJ Alas hit two homeruns in this game, including a two run homer in the first inning to score Jake Richmond to take a 2-0 lead.

Trey Ganns, Chad Roberts and Mike Moffatt all hit homeruns as well.

The Norse jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning, but Jean-Francois Dionne allowed three homeruns in the third inning and then another run in the fourth to make the score 7-4.

Dionne would get the win, however, as Alas would hit a homerun in the bottom of the fourth to give the Norse a 9-4 lead. Ganns homered in the sixth, to give the Norse a 12-5 lead.

The Penguins would score four more runs off Norse pitcher Charlie Jerger after Dionne exited, but that would not be enough to catch up to the Norse.

The two teams will play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bill Aker Baseball Complex for game two of the three game series.