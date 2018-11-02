The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Nominations open for David Lee Holt NKU Athletics Hall of Fame

Mike Canizales, Sports Editor

November 2, 2018

NKU Athletics

The NKU department of athletics are now accepting nominations for their 2018-19 David Lee Holt NKU Athletics Hall of Fame class.

The bi-annual ceremony recognizes former student-athletes and other individuals who have distinguished themselves in the field of athletics, either by virtue of their performance on the athletic teams representing the University or by the outstanding contributions on behalf of NKU Athletics.

Eligibility for former student-athletes are five years after leaving NKU and they must have graduated or be in good academic standing. Whereas, individuals who have had a superb career and made a notable impact on the University’s athletic program are eligible for consideration, while staff and faculty for NKU are eligible when their tenure has come to an end.

Nominations for the Hall of Fame are due Friday, Nov. 30 and the induction ceremony is scheduled for February 2019. Date has yet to be determined.

 

*If you would like to submit a nomination, please complete the online form through the website below.

https://nkunorse.com/sb_output.aspx?form=34

 

*For more information about the David Lee Holt Hall of Fame, please click on the website below or visit the Hall of Fame located on the main concourse of BB&T Arena.

https://nkunorse.com/hof.aspx

