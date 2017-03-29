The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Norse can’t keep up with Flyer bats

Christopher Decker, Sports Editor
March 29, 2017
Filed under Baseball, Game Coverage, Sports

The NKU baseball team fell to the Dayton Flyers 10-3 Wednesday afternoon in Dayton. The Norse fall to 8-15 on the season, while the Flyers improve to 9-13.

The Flyers were propelled by a six run first inning off Norse starting pitcher Pierce Knisley, who didn’t make it through the inning. The six run inning was followed by a two run second inning, thanks to a two run homerun by Brandon Smith to make the score 8-2.

The Norse scored three runs in the first three innings, but that was all they would get against the Flyer pitching staff. The Norse would fail to get a hit in the final four innings against four different Flyer pitchers.

Trey Ganns went 2-4 at the plate and scored two runs. Dominic Mercurio also went 2-4 while Mike Moffatt went 1-4 with a run scored.

Flyers shortstop Pat Meehan went 3-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Robbie Doring went 2-3 with two runs scored while Smith went 2-3 with three RBI.

The Norse will begin a three game series with Youngstown State on Friday at Bill Aker Baseball Complex.

