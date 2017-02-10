NKU Athletics announces 2017 Hall of Fame class

The Norse men's soccer team celebrate on the field in Louisville after winning the 2010 National Championship

NKU Athletics announced that they will induct seven new individuals and one team into their Hall of Fame on Feb. 23 at BB&T Arena.

Steven Beattie, Bethany Gastright Flick, Linda Honigford, Andy Listerman, Matt Marksbury, Derrik Moeves, Ricki Rothbauer and the 2010 men’s soccer National Championship team will all be placed in the Hall of Fame.

Beattie won two National Player of the Year awards in 2008 and 2010 and led NKU to a 20-2-3 season and into the National Championship in 2010. He was selected 13th overall in the 2010 MLS Draft and currently plays for Cork City F.C. in Ireland. Paul Andrews was named defensive player of the year for the 2010 season for his efforts during the Norse run to the National Championship

Gastright led the volleyball team to four Great Lakes Valley Conference championship victories during her career and was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2001 and holds the NKU record for kills in a season with 600.

Moeves and Marksbury both were both outstanding pitchers for the Norse baseball team. Moeves ranks second all-time in career strikeout with 259 and was drafted by the Pittsburg Pirates in 2005. Marksbury meanwhile, finished with a 21-10 record at NKU and ranks second in NKU history with 17 complete games.

Honigford led the women’s basketball team to the the national semi-finals during the 1986-1987 season. She is ranked in the top-10 all-time in four statistical categories including 5th in scoring averaging with 14.3 points per game. Listerman ranks in the top 50 on the men’s basketball all-time scoring list and is in the top 20 all-time in career free throw percentage.

Rothbauer holds the NKU softball single season record for hits (82), runs (48), triples (9) and games played (62). Those numbers all happened during the 2005 season, when the Norse won 55 consecutive games, the most of any NCAA school in history. Rothbauer was a two time All-American and is also the Norse leader in career batting average with a .372 average.

The induction ceremony will start at 6 p.m.. Tickets to the event will be on sale for 25 dollars.