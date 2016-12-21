Norse win second straight in Vegas over Southern Miss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — A Rebecca Lyttle 3-point play with 1:58 remaining gave the NKU women’s basketball team the lead for good Wednesday in a 58-53 win over Southern Mississippi.

The win is the second in as many days in Las Vegas for the Norse (4-8). Southern Miss fell to 8-4.

With the Norse trailing 52-50 with 2:18 left, Laura Thomas missed a jumper. Lyttle grabbed the offensive rebound, scored on the putback and was fouled. She made the free throw, and the Norse led 53-52.

Northern Kentucky would put the game away at the free throw line, making 5 of 6 over the final 61 seconds to secure the victory.

Lyttle led the Norse with 16 points and seven rebounds. Kelley Wiegman added 13 points. Shar’Rae Davis made all five of her shots from the floor for 12 points. NKU shots 43.2 percent for the game while holding Southern Miss to 33.9 percent.

Shonte Hailes led Southern Miss with 19 points. Jayla King added 11 points, while Megan Brown had 10.

NKU is now off for the holiday break, as the non-league portion of the schedule is complete. The Norse open Horizon League play with the Wisconsin double, playing at Green Bay Dec. 29 and Milwaukee Dec. 31.

Summary

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

at Southpoint Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Northern Kentucky 58, Southern Mississippi 53

N — 13 – 14 – 13 – 18 — 58

S — 8 – 9 – 18 – 18 — 53

(58) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rebecca Lyttle 5-0-6-16, Mikayla Terry 1-0-2-4, Hannah Clark 1-1-0-3, Kelley Wiegman 3-2-5-13, Kasey Uetrecht 2-2-0-6, Shar’Rae Davis 5-2-0-12, Taryn Taugher 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 19-7-13-58.

(53) SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Keri Jewett-Giles 1-0-1-3, Brittanny Dinkins 1-1-0-3, Jayla King 5-0-1-11, Megan Brown 4-0-2-10, Brittny Norris 1-0-3-5, Tajanay Veiga 1-0-0-2, Shonte Hailes 7-3-2-19. TOTALS 20-4-9-53.

FIELD GOALS: N 19/44 (Lyttle 5/9, Davis 5/5, Wiegman 3/5); S 20/59 (Hailes 7/10, King 5/13, Brown 4/8)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: N 7/20 (Wiegman 2/3, Uetrecht 2/7, Davis 2/2); S 4/13 (Hailes 3/5)

FREE THROWS: N 13/16 (Lyttle 6/8, Wiegman 5/6); S 9/14 (Norris 3/4)

REBOUNDS: N 29 (Lyttle 7, Terry 7, Uetrecht 5); S 35 (Brown 12, Dinkins 7, Hailes 5)

ASSISTS: N 13 (Terry 8); S 12 (King 3)

STEALS: N 10 (Lyttle 3, Terry 2, Uetrecht 2); S 13 (Dinkins 4, King 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: N 1 (Lyttle 1); S 1 (Hailes 1)

TURNOVERS: N 21; S 20