Norse fight to take down Detroit Mercy, advance in the tournament

This win is the teams' first time meeting in the postseason.

Chris Vogt (33) goes up for a dunk during the game against Detroit Mercy. Vogt had 8 points on the game.

Northerner Staff
March 6, 2019
NKU men’s basketball team ended Detroit Mercy’s season at BB&T Arena 99-88, Thursday night in the Horizon League Quarterfinals. The Norse advance and will continue post season play. Their record moves to 24-8 on the season and 14-5 in the conference. Detroit Mercy ended with 11-20 overall and 13-6 in the league.

Junior guard Tyler Sharpe led the Norse with 25 points, 6-of-12 from the tree point line and 6 rebounds. Freshman guard Trevon Faulkner added 20 points to the board, followed by senior forward Drew McDonald. Sophomore center Chris Vogt led the night in rebounds with 8 and contributed 16 points and 2 assists.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

Norse fight to take down Detroit Mercy, advance in the tournament