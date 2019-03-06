Norse fight to take down Detroit Mercy, advance in the tournament
This win is the teams' first time meeting in the postseason.
March 6, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports
NKU men’s basketball team ended Detroit Mercy’s season at BB&T Arena 99-88, Thursday night in the Horizon League Quarterfinals. The Norse advance and will continue post season play. Their record moves to 24-8 on the season and 14-5 in the conference. Detroit Mercy ended with 11-20 overall and 13-6 in the league.
Junior guard Tyler Sharpe led the Norse with 25 points, 6-of-12 from the tree point line and 6 rebounds. Freshman guard Trevon Faulkner added 20 points to the board, followed by senior forward Drew McDonald. Sophomore center Chris Vogt led the night in rebounds with 8 and contributed 16 points and 2 assists.
