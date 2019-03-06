Norse fight to take down Detroit Mercy, advance in the tournament

NKU men’s basketball team ended Detroit Mercy’s season at BB&T Arena 99-88, Thursday night in the Horizon League Quarterfinals. The Norse advance and will continue post season play. Their record moves to 24-8 on the season and 14-5 in the conference. Detroit Mercy ended with 11-20 overall and 13-6 in the league.

Junior guard Tyler Sharpe led the Norse with 25 points, 6-of-12 from the tree point line and 6 rebounds. Freshman guard Trevon Faulkner added 20 points to the board, followed by senior forward Drew McDonald. Sophomore center Chris Vogt led the night in rebounds with 8 and contributed 16 points and 2 assists.

