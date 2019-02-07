The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Norse knock down Detroit Mercy 97-65

Drew McDonald rebounds his 1,000th career rebound.

Northerner Staff
February 7, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

Gallery|8 Photos
Colin Johnson
NKU players cheer after a dunk during the game against Detroit Mercy. The Norse defeated Detroit 97-65.

NKU men’s basketball team found their rhythm against Detroit Mercy Thursday night, in a 97-65 win at BB&T Arena. NKU moves 9-3 in the Horizon League and 19-6 overall. The Titans moves 6-6 in the league and 10-14 overall.

Senior Drew McDonald had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for the night. McDonald was perfect from behind the arc scoring 4 of 4 and achieved his 1,000th career rebound. Freshman guard Trevon Faulkner followed with 12 points, redshirt sophomore Jalen Tate and freshman guard Bryant Mocaby add 11 points a piece. Junior guard Tyler Sharpe finishes out the Norse in double digits with 10 points and 6 assists.

The Norse out rebounded the Titans 42-26.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

Norse knock down Detroit Mercy 97-65