Norse score 18th win of the season against Milwaukee

NKU Men’s basketball wins over Milwaukee 73-60, adding to their streak of Horizon League wins they now sit at 8-1 and 18-4 overall. The Milwaukee Panthers drop to 9-13 overall and 4-5 in the league.

Top scorer for the Norse is senior center Drew McDonald dropping a whopping 30 points with 13 rebounds and 4 assists. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Tate score 13 points with 10 rebounds, followed by junior forward Dantez Walton with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Black & Gold shot 50 percent from behind the arc for the game.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.