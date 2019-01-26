The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Norse score 18th win of the season against Milwaukee

Two of the Norse score a double-double to lead the team win.

NKU+players+react+after+a+play+during+the+game+against+Miami+University.+The+Norse+defeated+the+RedHawks+72-66.
Norse score 18th win of the season against Milwaukee

NKU players react after a play during the game against Miami University. The Norse defeated the RedHawks 72-66.

NKU players react after a play during the game against Miami University. The Norse defeated the RedHawks 72-66.

Colin Johnson

NKU players react after a play during the game against Miami University. The Norse defeated the RedHawks 72-66.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

NKU players react after a play during the game against Miami University. The Norse defeated the RedHawks 72-66.

Northerner Staff
January 26, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

NKU Men’s basketball wins over Milwaukee 73-60, adding to their streak of Horizon League wins they now sit at 8-1 and 18-4 overall. The Milwaukee Panthers drop to 9-13 overall and 4-5 in the league.

Top scorer for the Norse is senior center Drew McDonald dropping a whopping 30 points with 13 rebounds and 4 assists. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Tate score 13 points with 10 rebounds, followed by junior forward Dantez Walton with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Black & Gold shot 50 percent from behind the arc for the game.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

Norse score 18th win of the season against Milwaukee