Dance, cheer squads place at nationals

Over the weekend NKU’s cheer and dance team made a trip down to Orlando, FL to compete in the 2019 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship. This competition is an annual event showcase that showcases each teams ability to show their school spirit and traditions within various routines.

The NKU cheerleading team competed in three events throughout the weekend. Game Day in Division I Open Coed-performance, All Girl Routine in Division I-performance and All Girl Stunt Group-performance.

In Open Coed and All Girl Division I routine NKU placed 15th, both competitions had schools representing from 49 states. The stunt group placed 7th in the nation in the all girl stunt group-performance.

The dance team competed in Division I Pom and placed 12th in the nation.

You can catch both teams at BB&T Arena Thursday, Jan 24 cheering, as Norse men’s basketball faces Green Bay.