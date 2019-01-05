Men’s basketball defeats Detroit Mercy 95-73

The Norse men’s basketball team defeated Detroit Mercy 95-73 on Saturday in Detroit.

Six NKU players posted double-digits, including senior Drew McDonald, who led with 23 points, and junior Tyler Sharpe, who followed with 20 points.

The Norse were up at the half, 43-36.

Next, the Norse face Horizon League rivals Wright State at BB&T Arena on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Watch the game live on ESPN 2.

This game coverage will be updated.