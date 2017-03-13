Norse drop series to Radford

NKU first baseman/pitcher Trey Ganns will look to pick up where he left off last season before breaking his foot

The NKU baseball team lost two games of a three game series against Radford this weekend. The Norse are 3-10 on the season while Radford improves to 5-11.

Game 1: NKU 10 Radford 5

Trey Ganns earned his first win of the season, last 6.0 innings while giving up five runs on 10 hits while striking out five batters. He also went 2-3 with two runs and also drew two walks.

The Norse jumped on Highlander pitcher Danny Hrbek, scoring five runs in his 4.1 innings of work. Will Haueter went 2-6 and scored three runs. TJ Alas also went 2-6 and scored two runs. Chad Roberts went 1-3 with three RBI.

The game was tied at five entering the seventh inning, after Radford scored three runs in the sixth inning. NKU would recover though when Mike Moffatt singled in Trey Ganns. The Norse then exploded in the eighth inning, scoring four runs to extend their lead to five.

Game 2: NKU 5 Radford 10, 7 innings

Radford scored five runs off Pat Kelley in the first inning. Kelley lasted just 2.1 innings and gave up seven hits. Only three of his six runs were earned however, as the Norse committed six errors in the game.

Kyle Butler went 2-3 with three runs scored for Radford, while Hrbek went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Zach Ridgely pitched five innings of seven hit, two run ball while striking out six Norse batters.

Haueter went 2-3 on the day with two RBI while Mike Moffatt went 2-4 with a run scored. The Norse cut the lead to five in the seventh inning, but the game was ended in the bottom of the seventh.

Game 3: NKU 3 Radford 7

The game was scoreless until the third inning, when NKU’s Jake Richmond singled in Mike Moffatt to take the 1-0 lead. The lead wouldn’t last however, as Radford would score four runs in the bottom of the inning off Jean Francios Dionne.

Radford would score two more runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach. Radford used five pitchers in the game and they combined to give up three runs. TJ Alas went 2-4 in the game while Mike Moffatt went 2-4 and scored two runs.

Hrbek went 3-4 with two runs scored. Spencer Horwitz went 2-3 with two RBI and two runs scored for Radford.