NKU takes down Oakland Grizzlies 74-63
Four of the Norse score in double digits to aid the win.
February 28, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
NKU women’s basketball defeats Oakland Golden Grizzlies 74-63. This win moves NKU to 10-17 on the season and 9-8 in the Horizon League. The Grizzlies fall 6-22 in the season and 3-14 in the conference.
Freshman point guard Ally Niece led the charge with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Freshman forward/cemter Emmy Souder scored 14 points, sinking 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Redshirt junior Molly Glick contributed 11 points and 7 rebounds. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey rounded out the Norse in double digits with 10 points and led in rebounds with 9.
This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.