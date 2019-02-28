The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

NKU takes down Oakland Grizzlies 74-63

Four of the Norse score in double digits to aid the win.

Kailey Coffey (23) drives to the basket during the game against Oakland.
Colin Johnson

Northerner Staff
February 28, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

NKU women’s basketball defeats Oakland Golden Grizzlies 74-63. This win moves NKU to 10-17 on the season and 9-8 in the Horizon League. The Grizzlies fall 6-22 in the season and 3-14 in the conference.

Freshman point guard Ally Niece led the charge with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Freshman forward/cemter Emmy Souder scored 14 points, sinking 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Redshirt junior Molly Glick contributed 11 points and 7 rebounds. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey rounded out the Norse in double digits with 10 points and led in rebounds with 9.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

