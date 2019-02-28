NKU takes down Oakland Grizzlies 74-63

NKU women’s basketball defeats Oakland Golden Grizzlies 74-63. This win moves NKU to 10-17 on the season and 9-8 in the Horizon League. The Grizzlies fall 6-22 in the season and 3-14 in the conference.

Freshman point guard Ally Niece led the charge with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Freshman forward/cemter Emmy Souder scored 14 points, sinking 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Redshirt junior Molly Glick contributed 11 points and 7 rebounds. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey rounded out the Norse in double digits with 10 points and led in rebounds with 9.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.