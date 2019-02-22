The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

NKU women’s basketball knocks down Youngstown State

The all-time series is now tied between Youngstown State and the Norse 5-5.

NKU+players+cheer+after+a+point+is+scored+during+the+game+against+Detroit+Mercy.+The+Norse+defeated+Detroit+Mercy+68-56.
NKU women’s basketball knocks down Youngstown State

NKU players cheer after a point is scored during the game against Detroit Mercy. The Norse defeated Detroit Mercy 68-56.

Colin Johnson

Northerner Staff
February 22, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

NKU women’s basketball knocks down the number two team in the Horizon League Friday night 65-62. The Black and Gold move 8-17 on the season and 7-8 in the conference, while the Penguins fall to 20-7 overall and 12-4 in the Horizon League.

Redshirt junior Molly Glick led the charge with 16 points and 4 boards. Glick was 3-of-5 from behind the arc. Freshman point guard duo Taylor Clos and Ally Niece score 14 points a piece. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey led the night in rebounds with 11 and contributed 8 points.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

NKU women’s basketball knocks down Youngstown State