NKU women’s basketball knocks down Youngstown State

NKU women’s basketball knocks down the number two team in the Horizon League Friday night 65-62. The Black and Gold move 8-17 on the season and 7-8 in the conference, while the Penguins fall to 20-7 overall and 12-4 in the Horizon League.

Redshirt junior Molly Glick led the charge with 16 points and 4 boards. Glick was 3-of-5 from behind the arc. Freshman point guard duo Taylor Clos and Ally Niece score 14 points a piece. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey led the night in rebounds with 11 and contributed 8 points.

