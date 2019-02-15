The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

NKU men’s basketball team falls to Wright State 81-77

Norse short 50 percent from the field.

Drew McDonald (34) fights to shoot during the game against Detroit Mercy. McDonald collected his 1000th career rebound tonight during the game and shot 8-of-9 from the field.
Drew McDonald (34) fights to shoot during the game against Detroit Mercy. McDonald collected his 1000th career rebound tonight during the game and shot 8-of-9 from the field.

Colin Johnson

Northerner Staff
February 15, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

NKU men’s basketball team falls to Wright State 81-77. The Norse fall 20-7 on the season and 10-4 in the Horizon League. Wright State moves to 16-11 on the season and 10-4 in the conference, tying NKU for first.

Senior forward Drew McDonald led the night with 23 points, shooting 4 of 9 from behind the arc and 9 rebounds. Junior guard Tyler Sharpe and Junior forward Dantez Walton score 16 points a piece. Sharpe made 4 of 7 from the three point line.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

NKU men’s basketball team falls to Wright State 81-77