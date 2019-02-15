NKU men’s basketball team falls to Wright State 81-77. The Norse fall 20-7 on the season and 10-4 in the Horizon League. Wright State moves to 16-11 on the season and 10-4 in the conference, tying NKU for first.

Senior forward Drew McDonald led the night with 23 points, shooting 4 of 9 from behind the arc and 9 rebounds. Junior guard Tyler Sharpe and Junior forward Dantez Walton score 16 points a piece. Sharpe made 4 of 7 from the three point line.

