NKU men’s basketball falls to IUPUI 83-77
The Norse shot 50 percent from the field.
February 1, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Norse six game win streak was broken Friday night by IUPUI Jaguars 83-77. The Norse are now 8-2 in Horizon League play and 18-5 on the season. The Jaguars advance 6-4 in conference play and 14-9 on the season.
Junior forward Dantez Walton and junior guard Tyler Sharpe led the Norse with 20 points a piece. Walton added 7 rebounds and 3 assists, while Sharpe makes 4 of 7 from three and adds 5 rebounds. Senior forward Drew McDonald had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.
The Norse still sit atop the Horizon League standings with the loss.
This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.