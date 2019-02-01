The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

NKU men’s basketball falls to IUPUI 83-77

The Norse shot 50 percent from the field.

Dantez Walton (32) goes up for a shot during the game against Green Bay. Walton had 17 points on the night.
NKU men’s basketball falls to IUPUI 83-77

Dantez Walton (32) goes up for a shot during the game against Green Bay. Walton had 17 points on the night.

Dantez Walton (32) goes up for a shot during the game against Green Bay. Walton had 17 points on the night.

Colin Johnson

Dantez Walton (32) goes up for a shot during the game against Green Bay. Walton had 17 points on the night.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

Dantez Walton (32) goes up for a shot during the game against Green Bay. Walton had 17 points on the night.

Northerner Staff
February 1, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

The Norse six game win streak was broken Friday night by IUPUI Jaguars 83-77. The Norse are now 8-2 in Horizon League play and 18-5 on the season. The Jaguars advance 6-4 in conference play and 14-9 on the season.

Junior forward Dantez Walton and junior guard Tyler Sharpe led the Norse with 20 points a piece. Walton added 7 rebounds and 3 assists, while Sharpe makes 4 of 7 from three and adds 5 rebounds. Senior forward Drew McDonald had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Norse still sit atop the Horizon League standings with the loss.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

NKU men’s basketball falls to IUPUI 83-77