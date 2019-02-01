NKU men’s basketball falls to IUPUI 83-77

The Norse six game win streak was broken Friday night by IUPUI Jaguars 83-77. The Norse are now 8-2 in Horizon League play and 18-5 on the season. The Jaguars advance 6-4 in conference play and 14-9 on the season.

Junior forward Dantez Walton and junior guard Tyler Sharpe led the Norse with 20 points a piece. Walton added 7 rebounds and 3 assists, while Sharpe makes 4 of 7 from three and adds 5 rebounds. Senior forward Drew McDonald had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Norse still sit atop the Horizon League standings with the loss.

