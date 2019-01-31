The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Menu

Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

NKU leads all time series against IUPUI 19-4.

NKU+Women%27s+Basketball+Players+cheer+after+a+point+during+the+game+against+Green+Bay.+The+Norse+fell+81-61.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

NKU Women's Basketball Players cheer after a point during the game against Green Bay. The Norse fell 81-61.

NKU Women's Basketball Players cheer after a point during the game against Green Bay. The Norse fell 81-61.

Colin Johnson

NKU Women's Basketball Players cheer after a point during the game against Green Bay. The Norse fell 81-61.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

NKU Women's Basketball Players cheer after a point during the game against Green Bay. The Norse fell 81-61.

Northerner Staff
January 31, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






NKU women’s basketball team wins against IUPUI Thursday evening, 60-57  at BB&T Arena. Norse move to 5-5 in Horizon League play and 6-14 overall. IUPUI now sits at 7-3 in the conference and 13-8 on the season.

Freshman point guard Ally Niece led the charge with 16 points and 6 assists. Sophomore forward Grayson Rose followed with 14 points and 8 rebounds, scoring 4 of 7 from behind the arc, a career high for the sophomore. Freshman point guard Taylor Clos scores 12 and redshirt junior Molly Glick rounded out the Norse in double digits with 10 points.

NKU’s bench contributed 16 points to the win for the night.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Navigate Left
  • Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

    Game Coverage

    Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

  • Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

    Game Coverage

    Norse score 18th win of the season against Milwaukee

  • Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

    Game Coverage

    Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

  • Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

    Game Coverage

    Men’s Basketball defeats Green Bay 87-65

  • Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

    Game Coverage

    Women’s Basketball falls to Youngstown State

  • Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

    Game Coverage

    Norse take down Youngstown State, 82-74

  • Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

    Game Coverage

    Women’s basketball falls to Cleveland State 76-47

  • Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

    Game Coverage

    Norse claim win over Cleveland State

  • Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

    Game Coverage

    Norse fall to Wright State 61-55

  • Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

    Game Coverage

    Norse defeat conference rival Wright State 68-64

Navigate Right
The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars