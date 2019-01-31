Norse clutch 60-57 win over IUPUI Jaguars

NKU women’s basketball team wins against IUPUI Thursday evening, 60-57 at BB&T Arena. Norse move to 5-5 in Horizon League play and 6-14 overall. IUPUI now sits at 7-3 in the conference and 13-8 on the season.

Freshman point guard Ally Niece led the charge with 16 points and 6 assists. Sophomore forward Grayson Rose followed with 14 points and 8 rebounds, scoring 4 of 7 from behind the arc, a career high for the sophomore. Freshman point guard Taylor Clos scores 12 and redshirt junior Molly Glick rounded out the Norse in double digits with 10 points.

NKU’s bench contributed 16 points to the win for the night.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.