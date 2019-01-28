The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Menu

Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

Ally Niece has made 15 consecutive free throws in the last 4 games.

Lillian Brown, Reporter
January 28, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Gallery|7 Photos
Colin Johnson
NKU players cheer after a point made during the game against Oakland. The Norse defeated Oakland 72-50.

NKU Women’s Basketball team faced off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and defended their home-court with a score of 72-50 win. In conference play NKU now stands at 5-4, while Oakland women’s basketball team drops to 1-8.

Freshman point guard Ally Niece led the group with 17 points, sinking 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Redshirt junior Molly Glick contributes 16 points, making 4 of 5 from the three point line, and freshman forward Emmy Souder added 10 points and 4 rebounds to the board.

The first half went well for the Norse on both defense and offense, holding the Grizzlies to 34 percent  from the field goal range and 18 percent from behind the arc. While on offense the Norse shot  44 percent from the field and and 42 percent from three.

The Norse were up at the half by nine points with a score of 33-24. Niece scored 15 of her 17 points during the first half.

In the third quarter, Norse took off with 23 points. NKU women’s team shot 4-8 from behind the arc, in the second half and held Oakland to 1-7 from behind the arc.

The Norse also had big contributions from the bench, they added 24 points with help from Souder with 10 points and senior guard Taryn Taugher with 2 points and a lot of defensive pressure.

Head Coach Camryn Whitaker felt that her bench had a very productive game, “Our players have done a really good job and we have such an unselfish team and I think they all have the mentality that whatever they can help to do to contribute and that’s really positive.”

A big part of NKU’s win was their free throws, “Shooting 88 percent is huge. We got to the foul line which is something we continue to emphasize on,” Whitaker said. NKU out rebounded Oakland by 21 boards during the game and had 15 assists to 21 shots made.

The Norse fought hard for this win and Coach Whitaker was very happy with her team.

“It was one of the first games I felt our offense really flowed better.” The Norse ended the night shooting 41 percent from the field.

The next game for the Black & Gold will take place on Thursday, January 31 at 7 p.m. defending their home court against IUPUI. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Navigate Left
  • Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

    Game Coverage

    Norse score 18th win of the season against Milwaukee

  • Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

    Game Coverage

    Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

  • Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

    Game Coverage

    Men’s Basketball defeats Green Bay 87-65

  • Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

    Game Coverage

    Women’s Basketball falls to Youngstown State

  • Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

    Game Coverage

    Norse take down Youngstown State, 82-74

  • Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

    Game Coverage

    Women’s basketball falls to Cleveland State 76-47

  • Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

    Game Coverage

    Norse claim win over Cleveland State

  • Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

    Game Coverage

    Norse fall to Wright State 61-55

  • Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

    Game Coverage

    Norse defeat conference rival Wright State 68-64

  • Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland

    Game Coverage

    Men’s basketball conquers Detroit Mercy 95-73

Navigate Right
The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Women’s Basketball gains a 2-0 win streak against Oakland