Women’s Basketball falls to Youngstown State

NKU’s women’s basketball team loses to Youngstown State 77-66. The Norse fall to 3-14 overall and 2-5 in the conference. Youngstown now sits at 14-5 for the season and 6-2 in the Horizon League.

Sophomore Kailey Coffey led the game with a season high of 19 points and 6 rebounds. Freshman point guard Taylor Clos scored 16 points. Redshirt junior guard Molly Glick and freshman point guard Ally Niece follow behind with 7 points a piece.

The Norse started off strong shooting at 60 percent, that allowed them to be ahead the first quarter 19-15. The second quarter began with a 7-0 run from the Penguins, the Norse were able to take the lead back by two, ending the half 37-35.

NKU shot 50 percent from the field for the first half and kept the Penguins three point percentage down to 33 percent. The Norse out rebounded the Penguins 12-11.

Coming back in the third quarter the Norse were able to outscore the Penguins and gain a 56-54 advantage. Youngstown State shot 25 percent for the quarter, while NKU shot at 46 percent.

The fourth quarter the Penguins took off and scored more than double what the Norse scored for the quarter, 31-12. NKU’s shooting percentage fell off to 20 percent for the final quarter. The Norse were able to convert 15 points from the Penguins 10 turnovers.

The NKU women’s team falls to seventh place in the Horizon League standings with the loss.

Up next for the Black & Gold is Detroit Mercy Friday, Jan. 25 at BB&T arena. Tip off is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.