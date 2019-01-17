The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Norse claim win over Cleveland State

Men's basketball 5-1 in Horizon League, tied for 1st place

Tyler Sharpe (15) reacts after a point during the game against IUPUI. Sharpe had 16 points on the game.

Northerner Staff
January 17, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

NKU’s men’s basketball team advances to 5-1 in the Horizon League after a 91-76 win over Cleveland State Thursday night.

Junior Tyler Sharpe put up an impressive 23 points, making five of six from the three-point line. Senior Drew McDonald followed with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 rebounds. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Tate and graduate student Zaynah Robinson both put 17 points apiece on the board.

The Norse are now tied for first with Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League standings with 5-1.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss NKU sports news with @northernersport on Twitter.

