Norse claim win over Cleveland State

NKU’s men’s basketball team advances to 5-1 in the Horizon League after a 91-76 win over Cleveland State Thursday night.

Junior Tyler Sharpe put up an impressive 23 points, making five of six from the three-point line. Senior Drew McDonald followed with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 rebounds. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Tate and graduate student Zaynah Robinson both put 17 points apiece on the board.

The Norse are now tied for first with Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League standings with 5-1.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss NKU sports news with @northernersport on Twitter.