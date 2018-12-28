Women’s basketball defeats IUPUI 67-49

Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team played their first conference game and defeated UIC Flames by 22 points in Chicago. The final score of the game was 67-49. NKU increased their record to 2-9 while UIC dropped their record to 2-10.

Freshman point guard Taylor Clos led the night with 14 points 4-6 from the 3 point line. Followed by freshman forward Emmy Souder with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Sophomore forward Grayson Rose led the rebounding with 13 and added 4 points to the scoreboard.

Rose tied her personal record 13 rebounds and added two new career bests, with 5 steals and 4 assists.

From the tip-off NKU started off slow but the momentum picked up. The Norse had a 11-3 run to end the first quarter with a spark from Souder who scored 9 of the points to help them grasp the takeover in the first quarter.

Defense was key in the success of the first half. NKU did not allow UIC to score for more than five minutes in the second quarter.

At halftime the score concluded with Norse ahead at 30-21. The Norse shot over 36 percent from the three-point line as well as crashing the boards and out-rebounding UIC.

There was also an impact in scoring from the bench, which consisted of sophomore forward Chyna Anthony’s 6 points and sophomore forward Jazmyne Geist’s 7 points.

In the second half, the Norse defense held the Flames to shooting 18 percent from the floor and forced them to commit 17 turnovers. Norse continued to take over and posted 15 points in the third quarter.

NKU is 1-0 in Horizon League play, coming off a string of defeats at the Friar Holiday Classic in Providence, Rhode Island. Next, the Norse take on the IUPUI Jaguars in Indianapolis at 2 p.m.