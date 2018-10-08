East Village: Water main break floods part of Lot Z

Slideshow • 3 Photos Sam Rosenstiel A water main break behind Callahan Hall in the East Residential Village blocked off a portion of Lot Z on Oct. 8, 2018.

After a water main break late Monday afternoon, about four dozen parking spots in Lot Z near the East Residential Village are temporarily closed off.

Chunks of mud and some gravel spilled into the lower lot that serves residents of Callahan Hall and Northern Terrace.

“At this time, the flow has been stymied and water has ceased flowing,” said Assistant Vice President for Marketing and Communications Gina Rittinger.

Facilities Management blocked off about four dozen spots and expects to reopen them within 48 hours. Water service to the residence halls is not affected.