VIDEO | Decades skate party

Richard MacKnight, Kevin Conley, Ben Donaldson

With the fall semester in full swing, the NKU Activities Programming Board (APB) and Association of Campus Residents (ACR) have collaborated to bring a “Decades” Skate Party to life. With no attendance fee, students were welcomed to rent out skates and enjoy the loud music and atmosphere of much of the 1900’s. The event was held at NKU’s rec center, and is only the first of many events that the APB and ACR are going to be putting together this year. Particularly of note, the tenth annual Callahan Haunted House will be opened on October 28th. Something spooky to look forward to!