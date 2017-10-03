The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

VIDEO | Decades skate party

Richard MacKnight, Kevin Conley, Ben Donaldson

Recreation+center
Recreation center

Recreation center

nku.edu

nku.edu

Recreation center

October 3, 2017
Filed under Arts & Life, Campus Events, Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






With the fall semester in full swing, the NKU Activities Programming Board (APB) and Association of Campus Residents (ACR) have collaborated to bring a “Decades” Skate Party to life. With no attendance fee, students were welcomed to rent out skates and enjoy the loud music and atmosphere of much of the 1900’s. The event was held at NKU’s rec center, and is only the first of many events that the APB and ACR are going to be putting together this year. Particularly of note, the tenth annual Callahan Haunted House will be opened on October 28th. Something spooky to look forward to!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • VIDEO | Decades skate party

    A&L Features

    New esports team balances intercollegiate competition with love of games

  • VIDEO | Decades skate party

    Arts & Life

    REVIEW: Mourning the Creation of Racial Categories

  • VIDEO | Decades skate party

    A&L Features

    Across the universe: guide to Haile Planterium

  • VIDEO | Decades skate party

    A&L Features

    Ana England’s ‘Kinship’ sculpts curiosity from ceramics

  • Arts & Life

    Teach Me How to Hobby

  • VIDEO | Decades skate party

    A&L Features

    Emotional Support Animals: Furry friends that are more than companions

  • VIDEO | Decades skate party

    Arts & Life

    VIDEO: Local rappers show off at cypher

  • VIDEO | Decades skate party

    A&L Features

    REVIEW: Day one of Midpoint Music Festival

  • VIDEO | Decades skate party

    A&L Features

    Review: Day two of Midpoint Music Festival

  • VIDEO | Decades skate party

    A&L Features

    Hiking club merges outdoor spaces and community

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
VIDEO | Decades skate party