Gillis, Maxwell released from men’s basketball team

Matt Sexton

Matt Sexton

Christopher Decker, Sports Editor
April 7, 2017
Brandon Maxwell and Brennan Gillis were released from the men’s basketball team on Friday. 

“I’d like to thank both Brennan and Brandon for their contributions to the NKU men’s basketball,” head coach John Brannen said in a statement. “I wish both of them nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”

Gillis played in 64 games for the Norse and averaged 2.6 points per game. He will pursue football.

Maxwell played 24 games for the Norse this season and averaged 1.4 points per game. 

Three players have now been released from the men’s basketball team this season, including Blake Spellman who was released in January.

The university said they will not comment further on the situation. 

