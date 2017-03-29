Brannen to Dayton? UD says ‘no comment’

John Brannen coaches up his team prior to Friday's game against Oakland.

Amid reports that NKU men’s basketball coach John Brannen is a potential candidate to take over at Dayton, Doug Hauschild, director of athletic communications for Dayton, offered no comment to the Northerner when reached by email Wednesday.

The Flyers are currently searching for a men’s basketball coach after Archie Miller was hired to be the head coach at the University of Indiana.

In the wake of Miller’s departure, ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Goodman speculated Brannen could be a candidate for the Dayton position.

Names in mix at Dayton, per source: Assistant Tom Ostrom, John Groce, Northern KY’s John Brannen, ex-Flyer and… https://t.co/keyYLWJ59U — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 29, 2017

Meanwhile, NKU may be trying to restructure Brannen’s contract at NKU. Shannon Russell, WCPO writer, spoke with NKU athletic director Ken Bothof about the possibility of signing Brannen to a new deal.

NKU athletic director Ken Bothof said this today when asked about a possible contract extension for John Brannen: pic.twitter.com/STBeEVASra — Shannon Russell (@slrussell) March 29, 2017

Brannen is coming off a season where he lead the Norse to a 24-10 record, a Horizon League championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament in just his second season as NKU head coach.

The Northerner reached out to NKU Athletics for comment and will update this story if they make a statement.