Where to watch tonight’s NKU-UK game
March 17, 2017
With anticipation for tonight’s showdown between NKU and UK, students are gathering to find out where they can go to watch the game and have a little fun. To make the decision less difficult, The Northerner compiled a comprehensive list of the venues, on and off campus, hosting the game.
Off-Campus locations showing the game:
Bambooz
- Address: 501 Licking Pike, Wilder, Ky 41071
- Phone number: 859-261-7555
- Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
- Specials for the game: $.50 bambooz draft, $2 beers, $3.00 cocktails, $4.00 shots, and $1.50 tacos.
- Open to all students 21 years old and above
Barleycorns
- Address: 1073 Industrial Road, Cold Spring, Ky 41076
- Phone number: 859-442-3400
- Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
- Specials for the game: $5.50 personal pitcher: Miller Light and Kors Light
- Open to all students
Buffalo Wild Wings
- Address: 93 Carothers Rd. Newport Pavilion, Newport, Ky 41071
- Phone number: 859-261-0838
- Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.
- Specials for the game: None
- Open to all students
Hofbrauhaus
- Address: 200 3rd St., Newport, Ky 41071
- Phone number: 859-491-7200
- Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.
- Specials for the game: Happy hour from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Open to all students 21 years old and above
Longnecks
- Address: 1009 Town Dr., Wilder, Ky 41076
- Phone number: 859-291-5664
- Hours on Friday: 9 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.
- Specials for the game: $3.00 UK blue shot, $10.00 buckets, happy hour 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., and discount on cheese pizza and wings.
- Open to all students
NKU Alumni Association Watch Party
- Where: Braxton Brewery
- Address: 27 W. 7th St., Covington, Ky 41011
- Hours: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Open to the public 21 years old and above
Skyline Tavern
- Address: 430 Johns Hill Road, Newport, Ky 41076
- Phone number: 859-441-6713
- Hours on Friday: 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.
- Specials for the game: $5.00 mini pitchers, $10 domestic buckets, and $4 storm pints brackston
- Open to all students 21 years old and above
On campus student watch party:
Griffin Hall Digitorium
- Hours: 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Must wear NKU gear – other school wear will not be permitted under any circumstances
- No alcohol permitted
- Open to all NKU students