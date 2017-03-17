Where to watch tonight’s NKU-UK game

The crowd at Skyline Tavern rooted on the Norse against Milwaukee during the Horizon League tournament championship game.

With anticipation for tonight’s showdown between NKU and UK, students are gathering to find out where they can go to watch the game and have a little fun. To make the decision less difficult, The Northerner compiled a comprehensive list of the venues, on and off campus, hosting the game.

Off-Campus locations showing the game:

Bambooz

Address: 501 Licking Pike, Wilder, Ky 41071

Phone number: 859-261-7555

Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Specials for the game: $.50 bambooz draft, $2 beers, $3.00 cocktails, $4.00 shots, and $1.50 tacos.

Open to all students 21 years old and above

Barleycorns

Address: 1073 Industrial Road, Cold Spring, Ky 41076

Phone number: 859-442-3400

Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Specials for the game: $5.50 personal pitcher: Miller Light and Kors Light

Open to all students

Buffalo Wild Wings

Address: 93 Carothers Rd. Newport Pavilion, Newport, Ky 41071

Phone number: 859-261-0838

Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Specials for the game: None

Open to all students

Hofbrauhaus

Address: 200 3rd St., Newport, Ky 41071

Phone number: 859-491-7200

Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Specials for the game: Happy hour from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Open to all students 21 years old and above

Longnecks

Address: 1009 Town Dr., Wilder, Ky 41076

Phone number: 859-291-5664

Hours on Friday: 9 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Specials for the game: $3.00 UK blue shot, $10.00 buckets, happy hour 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., and discount on cheese pizza and wings.

Open to all students

NKU Alumni Association Watch Party

Where: Braxton Brewery

Address: 27 W. 7th St., Covington, Ky 41011

Hours: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Open to the public 21 years old and above

Skyline Tavern

Address: 430 Johns Hill Road, Newport, Ky 41076

Phone number: 859-441-6713

Hours on Friday: 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Specials for the game: $5.00 mini pitchers, $10 domestic buckets, and $4 storm pints brackston

Open to all students 21 years old and above

On campus student watch party:

Griffin Hall Digitorium