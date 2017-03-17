The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Where to watch tonight’s NKU-UK game

Emily Sherry, Copy Editor
March 17, 2017
Filed under Featured Story, Sports, Sports Features

With anticipation for tonight’s showdown between NKU and UK, students are gathering to find out where they can go to watch the game and have a little fun. To make the decision less difficult, The Northerner compiled a comprehensive list of the venues, on and off campus, hosting the game.

Off-Campus locations showing the game:

Bambooz

  • Address: 501 Licking Pike, Wilder, Ky 41071
  • Phone number: 859-261-7555
  • Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
  • Specials for the game: $.50 bambooz draft, $2 beers, $3.00 cocktails, $4.00 shots, and $1.50 tacos.
  • Open to all students 21 years old and above

Barleycorns

  • Address: 1073 Industrial Road, Cold Spring, Ky 41076
  • Phone number: 859-442-3400
  • Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
  • Specials for the game: $5.50 personal pitcher: Miller Light and Kors Light
  • Open to all students

Buffalo Wild Wings

  • Address: 93 Carothers Rd. Newport Pavilion, Newport, Ky 41071
  • Phone number: 859-261-0838
  • Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.
  • Specials for the game: None
  • Open to all students

Hofbrauhaus

  • Address: 200 3rd St., Newport, Ky 41071
  • Phone number: 859-491-7200
  • Hours on Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Specials for the game: Happy hour from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Open to all students 21 years old and above

Longnecks

  • Address: 1009 Town Dr., Wilder, Ky 41076
  • Phone number: 859-291-5664
  • Hours on Friday: 9 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.
  • Specials for the game: $3.00 UK blue shot, $10.00 buckets, happy hour 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., and discount on cheese pizza and wings.
  • Open to all students

NKU Alumni Association Watch Party

  • Where: Braxton Brewery
  • Address: 27 W. 7th St., Covington, Ky 41011
  • Hours: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Open to the public 21 years old and above

Skyline Tavern

  • Address: 430 Johns Hill Road, Newport, Ky 41076
  • Phone number: 859-441-6713
  • Hours on Friday: 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.
  • Specials for the game: $5.00 mini pitchers, $10 domestic buckets, and $4 storm pints brackston
  • Open to all students 21 years old and above

On campus student watch party:

Griffin Hall Digitorium

  • Hours: 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Must wear NKU gear – other school wear will not be permitted under any circumstances
  • No alcohol permitted
  • Open to all NKU students
