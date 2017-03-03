The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Norse comeback attempt falls short in Horizon League tournament

Rebecca Lyttle looks to get around a Wright State defender. The Norse lost to Wright State.

Christopher Decker, Sports Editor
March 3, 2017
The NKU women’s basketball team fell to UIC 72-60 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament at Joe Louis Arena. The Norse end their season at 9-22, while UIC will advance to face Wright State tomorrow in the second round of the tournament.

After being down 33-26 at halftime, the Norse gave up 25 points in the third quarter to the Flames while scoring only nine points of their own. The Norse shot just 26 percent in the quarter, while the Flames shot 75 percent. The Flames led by as many as 25 at one point in the 4th quarter.

The Norse began to chip away at the deficit after the eight minute mark, using their full court pressure to force UIC to turn the ball over. The Norse cut the lead to 10 after Taryn Taugher converted a steal into a layup with 3:45 to go, but the Norse would not get any closer.

For the game, the Norse shot just 36 percent and went 4-17 from three point range. UIC shot 54 percent from the field and went 4-9 from three. 

Taugher lead the Norse with 14 points and recorded five rebounds. Rebecca Lyttle followed with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Mikayla Terry scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. 

Brittany Byrd led the way for UIC scoring 16 points, 12 of those points coming in the second half. Terri Bender followed with 12 points and six rebounds.

The loss marks the final game of four Norse careers. Lyttle, Shar’Rae Davis, Kelley Wiegman, and Sarah Kinch all played significant minutes in their final game for NKU.  

Norse comeback attempt falls short in Horizon League tournament