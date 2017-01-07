McDonald powers Norse to against Cleveland State

Drew McDonald (34) looks to pass to a teammate during Thursday's win over Youngstown State.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The NKU Norse beat the Cleveland State Vikings 83-75 Saturday afternoon at BB&T Arena. The Norse improve to 12-5 on the season while the Vikings fall to 5-11.

The Norse we powered by sophomore center Drew McDonald, who scored 37 points on the day. He scored 30 of those points in the first half and making four threes in the first five minutes of the game. He also earned his seventh double double of the season, recording 10 rebounds

Mason Faulkner had another solid performance for the Norse, 16 scoring points and 4 assists.

Stay Tuned to the Northerner for full coverage of this afternoon’s game