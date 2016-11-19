The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

News

‘The Unaddressed have something to say’: Spoken word demonstration takes place in SU

Mackenzie Manley, News Editor

  Jayren Andrews stood up on the table in the Student Union cafe, the room swollen with conversations. Hands cupped around his mouth, his voice resounded through th...  Read More »

November 18, 2016

Police Beats

August 20, 2016 4:21 a.m.: An intoxicated man was found laying in parking lot F. The man was evaluated by EMS and taken into custody.  August 22, 2016 3:25 p.m.: A report was received that a man was allegedly... Read more →

October 8, 4:11 p.m.: A report was received that a female experienced unwanted communication from her ex-boyfriend in Founder’s Hall. October 10, 1:11 a.m.: A report was received that there was an intoxicated female in Commonwealth Hall. Officers responded... Read more →

Sports

Holland carries Norse to win over Miami (OH)

Christopher Decker, Sports Editor

Oxford- The NKU Norse finished the Tarkett Sports Classic with a 79-70 win against the Miami Redhawks Sunday afternoon. The Norse improve to 3-2 while th...  Read More »

November 20, 2016

Second quarter surge propels Norse to first win

Second quarter surge propels Norse to first win

November 19, 2016

Career high for McDonald as Norse pound Blue Hens

Career high for McDonald as Norse pound Blue Hens

November 19, 2016

Multimedia

Campus reacts to Trump victory

November 16, 2016

Under The Bridge

Under The Bridge

April 28, 2016

