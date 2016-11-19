August 20, 2016 4:21 a.m.: An intoxicated man was found laying in parking lot F. The man was evaluated by EMS and taken into custody. August 22, 2016 3:25 p.m.: A report was received that a man was allegedly... Read more →
News
‘The Unaddressed have something to say’: Spoken word demonstration takes place in SU
Mackenzie Manley, News Editor
Jayren Andrews stood up on the table in the Student Union cafe, the room swollen with conversations. Hands cupped around his mouth, his voice resounded through th... Read More »
November 18, 2016
- Trumped: Donald J. Trump declared president-elect in stunning upset November 9, 2016
- PHOTOS: Casting votes and catching Pokemon November 8, 2016
- Clinton, Trump supporters unite to watch returns. November 8, 2016
Police Beats
October 8, 4:11 p.m.: A report was received that a female experienced unwanted communication from her ex-boyfriend in Founder’s Hall. October 10, 1:11 a.m.: A report was received that there was an intoxicated female in Commonwealth Hall. Officers responded... Read more →
Sports
Holland carries Norse to win over Miami (OH)
Christopher Decker, Sports Editor
Oxford- The NKU Norse finished the Tarkett Sports Classic with a 79-70 win against the Miami Redhawks Sunday afternoon. The Norse improve to 3-2 while th... Read More »
November 20, 2016
Second quarter surge propels Norse to first win
November 19, 2016
Career high for McDonald as Norse pound Blue Hens
November 19, 2016
Arts & Life
Olivia Ryan: ‘My art is my own.’
Mackenzie Manley, News Editor
Fingers flitted across a midi keyboard, faint synth infused pulses. Olivia Ryan hummed along to her own song, dipped and dried in dreamy low-key pop. Recording an album is something she... Read More »
November 14, 2016
Professor’s passion for politics gives life to presidential debates
November 8, 2016
LGBTQ community responds to possible Trump presidency
November 7, 2016
GALLERY: Stompapalooza continues the conversation on inclusiveness
November 4, 2016
NKU Sports Scores
-
Wednesday, October 12
Volleyball
NKU 3 - Youngstown State 0
-
Sunday, October 9
Volleyball
NKU 3 - Wright State 0
-
Saturday, October 8
Men's Soccer
NKU 0 - Cleveland State 0
-
Saturday, October 8
Women's Soccer
NKU 3 - Youngstown State 2
-
Friday, October 7
Volleyball
NKU 3 - Valparaiso 0
-
Tuesday, October 4
Men's Soccer
NKU 1 - Bowling Green 2
-
Friday, September 30
Volleyball
NKU 2 - Cleveland State 3
Multimedia
Campus reacts to Trump victory
November 16, 2016
April 28, 2016
Viewpoints
A voice and a choice: Student opts for third party
Mackenzie Manley, News Editor
It was her first time voting in a presidential election. Along with her brother, they pulled into an adjacent p... Read More »
November 8, 2016
Opinion: What the results of the election will mean for the Supreme Court
November 8, 2016
Column: NKU Shouldn’t give into pressure
November 2, 2016
Music review: Bon Iver – 22, A Million
October 12, 2016
