August 20, 2016 4:21 a.m.: An intoxicated man was found laying in parking lot F. The man was evaluated by EMS and taken into custody. August 22, 2016 3:25 p.m.: A report was received that a man was allegedly... Read more →
News
NKU to Grant Reserved Parking Spaces to Purple Heart Recipients
Aaron Thatcher, Contributor
NKU’s Veterans Resource Department already offers a large number of services to students who have served in the United States military, ranging from help with application... Read More »
September 15, 2016
- Highland Heights ranked among the safest college towns in America September 14, 2016
- How a former flight attendant rose above the 9/11 attacks September 11, 2016
- Memorial honors NKY man killed in 9/11 attacks September 11, 2016
Police Beats
October 8, 4:11 p.m.: A report was received that a female experienced unwanted communication from her ex-boyfriend in Founder’s Hall. October 10, 1:11 a.m.: A report was received that there was an intoxicated female in Commonwealth Hall. Officers responded... Read more →
Sports
Norse struggle against Panthers: still winless
Andrew Kell, Contributor
The NKU men's soccer team couldn't complete a comeback attempt against Milwaukee, losing 3-2 and dropping their sixth straight game.
September 17, 2016
Norse look to snap losing streak
September 14, 2016
‘Night with the Norse’ Gala to build tradition
September 13, 2016
Arts & Life
Latino Programs and Services celebrates 15 years with Quinceañera
Amanda Emerson, Contributor
Students gathered in the Student Union Ballroom for the National Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off Reception. “It’s our Quinceañera!” said Brenda Moran and Denise Fernandez bo... Read More »
September 16, 2016
Get the ball rolling: Zorbing tournament
September 15, 2016
GALLERY: VP of Student Affairs joins students in dance party
September 14, 2016
GALLERY: Sororities welcome new sisters home
September 14, 2016
Multimedia
Under The Bridge
April 28, 2016
The life of a Saudi student at NKU
April 23, 2016
Viewpoints
EDITORIAL: A day I’ll never forget
Matt Sexton, Managing Editor
It was a morning like so many before outside the studios of Southwest Ohio Broadcasting in Wilmington, Oh... Read More »
September 12, 2016
FACULTY COLUMN: We’re all one, a remembrance of 9/11
September 11, 2016
EDITORIAL: We stand with UK’s Kentucky Kernel
September 2, 2016
No restrictions, no excuses for Division I Norse
August 10, 2016
