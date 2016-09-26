The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Castellini’s

News

NKU to Offer Summer Study Abroad Trip to Ireland

Aaron Thatcher, Contributor

Fairy trees, sacred springs and famine walls are just a small portion of what NKU creative writing students will have the opportunity to take in on a newly formed study ab...  Read More »

September 26, 2016

  • Forum to ensure that NKU focuses on primary environmental concerns September 26, 2016
  • SGA creates committee to address issues among minority groups September 20, 2016
  • More than a leader: Joan Gates returns determined September 20, 2016

View All »

Police Beats

August 20, 2016 4:21 a.m.: An intoxicated man was found laying in parking lot F. The man was evaluated by EMS and taken into custody.  August 22, 2016 3:25 p.m.: A report was received that a man was allegedly... Read more →

October 8, 4:11 p.m.: A report was received that a female experienced unwanted communication from her ex-boyfriend in Founder’s Hall. October 10, 1:11 a.m.: A report was received that there was an intoxicated female in Commonwealth Hall. Officers responded... Read more →

Sports

GALLERY: Late goal leads to Norse demise

Christopher Decker, Sports Editor

It was another gut wrenching loss for Bob Sheehan and his women's soccer team. The difference just happened to be the opponent. The Norse were defeate...  Read More »

September 24, 2016

Volleyball battles but drops first two league games

Volleyball battles but drops first two league games

September 24, 2016

GALLERY: Ngatcha and Raiders prove to be too much for Norse

GALLERY: Ngatcha and Raiders prove to be too much for Norse

September 24, 2016

View All »

NKU Sports Scores

  • Saturday, September 24

    Volleyball

    NKU 0 - Green Bay 3

  • Saturday, September 24

    Men's Soccer

    NKU 0 - Wright State 4

  • Saturday, September 24

    Women's Soccer

    NKU 0 - Milwaukee 1

  • Friday, September 23

    Volleyball

    NKU 2 - Milwaukee 3

  • Sunday, September 18

    Women's Soccer

    NKU 2 - Robert Morris 0

  • Saturday, September 17

    Men's Soccer

    NKU 2 - Milwaukee 3

  • Saturday, September 17

    Volleyball

    NKU 2 - Loyola 3

Email Updates

Enter your email address below to receive our daily email updates.

Multimedia

Under The Bridge

Cole Grecco

April 28, 2016

The life of a Saudi student at NKU

The life of a Saudi student at NKU

April 23, 2016

View All »
The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.