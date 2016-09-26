August 20, 2016 4:21 a.m.: An intoxicated man was found laying in parking lot F. The man was evaluated by EMS and taken into custody. August 22, 2016 3:25 p.m.: A report was received that a man was allegedly... Read more →
News
NKU to Offer Summer Study Abroad Trip to Ireland
Aaron Thatcher, Contributor
Fairy trees, sacred springs and famine walls are just a small portion of what NKU creative writing students will have the opportunity to take in on a newly formed study ab... Read More »
September 26, 2016
- Forum to ensure that NKU focuses on primary environmental concerns September 26, 2016
- SGA creates committee to address issues among minority groups September 20, 2016
- More than a leader: Joan Gates returns determined September 20, 2016
Police Beats
October 8, 4:11 p.m.: A report was received that a female experienced unwanted communication from her ex-boyfriend in Founder’s Hall. October 10, 1:11 a.m.: A report was received that there was an intoxicated female in Commonwealth Hall. Officers responded... Read more →
Sports
GALLERY: Late goal leads to Norse demise
Christopher Decker, Sports Editor
It was another gut wrenching loss for Bob Sheehan and his women's soccer team. The difference just happened to be the opponent. The Norse were defeate... Read More »
September 24, 2016
Volleyball battles but drops first two league games
September 24, 2016
GALLERY: Ngatcha and Raiders prove to be too much for Norse
September 24, 2016
Arts & Life
It’s On Us campaign encourages NKU to take action
Emily Osterholz, Arts & Life Editor
The Norse Violence Prevention Center and The Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life organized a movement across NKU calling students to make a commitment to create a comm... Read More »
September 26, 2016
NKU to Offer Summer Study Abroad Trip to Ireland
September 26, 2016
Henry Konstantinow Theater puts student works into action
September 24, 2016
Fall Fest to showcase student life, organizations
September 24, 2016
NKU Sports Scores
-
Saturday, September 24
Volleyball
NKU 0 - Green Bay 3
-
Saturday, September 24
Men's Soccer
NKU 0 - Wright State 4
-
Saturday, September 24
Women's Soccer
NKU 0 - Milwaukee 1
-
Friday, September 23
Volleyball
NKU 2 - Milwaukee 3
-
Sunday, September 18
Women's Soccer
NKU 2 - Robert Morris 0
-
Saturday, September 17
Men's Soccer
NKU 2 - Milwaukee 3
-
Saturday, September 17
Volleyball
NKU 2 - Loyola 3
Multimedia
Under The Bridge
April 28, 2016
The life of a Saudi student at NKU
April 23, 2016
Viewpoints
EDITORIAL: A day I’ll never forget
Matt Sexton, Managing Editor
It was a morning like so many before outside the studios of Southwest Ohio Broadcasting in Wilmington, Oh... Read More »
September 12, 2016
FACULTY COLUMN: We’re all one, a remembrance of 9/11
September 11, 2016
EDITORIAL: We stand with UK’s Kentucky Kernel
September 2, 2016
No restrictions, no excuses for Division I Norse
August 10, 2016
