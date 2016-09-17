The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
News

NKU to Grant Reserved Parking Spaces to Purple Heart Recipients

Aaron Thatcher, Contributor

NKU’s Veterans Resource Department already offers a large number of services to students who have served in the United States military, ranging from help with application...  Read More »

September 15, 2016

  • Highland Heights ranked among the safest college towns in America September 14, 2016
  • How a former flight attendant rose above the 9/11 attacks September 11, 2016
  • Memorial honors NKY man killed in 9/11 attacks September 11, 2016

Police Beats

August 20, 2016 4:21 a.m.: An intoxicated man was found laying in parking lot F. The man was evaluated by EMS and taken into custody.  August 22, 2016 3:25 p.m.: A report was received that a man was allegedly... Read more →

October 8, 4:11 p.m.: A report was received that a female experienced unwanted communication from her ex-boyfriend in Founder’s Hall. October 10, 1:11 a.m.: A report was received that there was an intoxicated female in Commonwealth Hall. Officers responded... Read more →

Sports

Norse struggle against Panthers: still winless

Andrew Kell, Contributor

The NKU men's soccer team couldn't complete a comeback attempt against Milwaukee, losing 3-2 and dropping their sixth straight game. 

September 17, 2016

Norse look to snap losing streak

September 14, 2016

‘Night with the Norse’ Gala to build tradition

September 13, 2016

NKU Sports Scores

  • Saturday, September 17

    Men's Soccer

    NKU 2 - Milwaukee 3

  • Wednesday, September 14

    Men's Soccer

    NKU 0 - IPFW 2

  • Sunday, September 11

    Women's Soccer

    NKU 1 - Vanderbilt 0

  • Saturday, September 10

    Men's Soccer

    NKU 2 - Oakland 3

  • Tuesday, September 6

    Women's Soccer

    NKU 1 - Xavier 2

  • Sunday, September 4

    Men's Soccer

    NKU 1 - Depaul 4

  • Friday, September 2

    Women's Soccer

    NKU 2 - Toledo 0

Multimedia

Under The Bridge

Cole Grecco

April 28, 2016

The life of a Saudi student at NKU

April 23, 2016

