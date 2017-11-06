VIDEO | Pumpkin Spice Man on the Street

Richard MacKnight, Kevin Conley and Ben Donaldson

In recent years, Pumpkin Spice has seen a rise in both popularity and resentment. Some may associate it simply with Starbucks and their nationally popular seasonal ‘Pumpkin Spice Latte’, but the craze that is Pumpkin Spice is much bigger than just a flavor of coffee. It’s found its way into a myriad of food products, candles, soaps, etc. and there are some people who are sick of it. We took to the streets to ask people a simple question: ‘How do you feel about the nationwide phenomenon that is Pumpkin Spice?’