NKU women’s basketball season comes to an end against IUPUI Jaguars

Norse season comes to an end with a record of 11-18.

Taylor Clos (4) drives toward the basket during the game against IUPUI. Clos shot 5-of-10 on the night and had 12 points.

Northerner Staff
March 5, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

NKU’s season comes to an end in Indianapolis against the no. 4 IUPUI Jaguars in the first round of Motor City Madness, 44-60. The Norse end the season with an 11-18 overall record and 10-8 conference record. The Jaguars advance to play Wright State in the semi finals of the Horizon League championship.

Freshman point guard Taylor Clos led the night with 13 points and two steals. Redshirt junior Molly Glick added 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Sophomore forward Grayson Rose led the Norse in rebound with 7 and contributed 7 points on the scoreboard.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

