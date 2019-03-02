Norse secure regular season conference title, narrowly defeat Green Bay

NKU men’s basketball team eeked out a win against the Green Bay Phoenix 86-82, securing their second consecutive Horizon League season title.

Senior Drew McDonald broke NKU’s all-time scoring record with 2,011 all-time points, breaking the record previously held by Craig Booker in 2000 (2,007 points). McDonald had 13 points during Saturday’s match.

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Tate led the Norse with a 30 points, and three other Norse players including McDonald put up double-digits on Saturday.

The Norse are set to play a home match March 6 to kick off the Horizon League Tournament with their opponent to-be-determined. Watch that game live on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.

This game coverage will be updated. Follow @northernersport for all NKU sports news.