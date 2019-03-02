The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Norse secure regular season conference title, narrowly defeat Green Bay

McDonald breaks NKU all-time scoring record

Drew McDonald (34) reacts to a point during the game against IUPUI. McDonald had 24 points on the game.

Colin Johnson

Northerner Staff and Northerner Staff
March 2, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

NKU men’s basketball team eeked out a win against the Green Bay Phoenix 86-82, securing their second consecutive Horizon League season title.

Senior Drew McDonald broke NKU’s all-time scoring record with 2,011 all-time points, breaking the record previously held by Craig Booker in 2000 (2,007 points). McDonald had 13 points during Saturday’s match.

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Tate led the Norse with a 30 points, and three other Norse players including McDonald put up double-digits on Saturday.

The Norse are set to play a home match March 6 to kick off the Horizon League Tournament with their opponent to-be-determined. Watch that game live on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.

This game coverage will be updated. Follow @northernersport for all NKU sports news.

