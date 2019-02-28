NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

NKU men’s basketball team took the lead late to win 65-55 over the Milwaukee Panthers. NKU’s record improves to 22-8 overall and 12-5 in the conference, while the Panthers fall to 9-21 on the season and 4-13 in the Horizon League.

The Norse had four players score in double digits on the night. Redshirt sophomore guard Jalen Tate led the Norse with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Sophomore center Chris Vogt added 16 points, junior forward Dantez Walton contributed 13 points and 4 assists. Junior guard Tyler Sharpe rounded out the Norse scoring in double digits with 10 on the night.

