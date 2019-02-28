The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Menu

NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

The Norse move back to first in Horizon League standings with win over Panthers.

Back to Article
Back to Article

NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

Emerson Swoger

Emerson Swoger

Emerson Swoger

Northerner Staff
February 28, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






NKU men’s basketball team took the lead late to win 65-55 over the Milwaukee Panthers. NKU’s record improves to 22-8 overall and 12-5 in the conference, while the Panthers fall to 9-21 on the season and 4-13 in the Horizon League.

The Norse had four players score in double digits on the night. Redshirt sophomore guard Jalen Tate led the Norse with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Sophomore center Chris Vogt added 16 points, junior forward Dantez Walton contributed 13 points and 4 assists. Junior guard Tyler Sharpe rounded out the Norse scoring in double digits with 10 on the night.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Navigate Left
  • NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

    Game Coverage

    NKU takes down Oakland Grizzlies 74-63

  • NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

    Game Coverage

    NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

  • NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

    Game Coverage

    NKU loses home streak against Cleveland State

  • NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

    Game Coverage

    NKU women’s basketball knocks down Youngstown State

  • NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

    Game Coverage

    NKU takes down Youngstown State 76-69

  • NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

    Game Coverage

    Norse fall to Wright State 78-56

  • NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

    Game Coverage

    NKU men’s basketball team falls to Wright State 81-77

  • NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

    Game Coverage

    Norse protect the home court from Oakland Grizzlies 79-64

  • NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

    Game Coverage

    Norse fall to Milwaukee 59-38

  • NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55

    Game Coverage

    NKU women’s basketball falls to Green Bay 70-42

Navigate Right
The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
NKU men’s basketball holds off Milwaukee 65-55