NKU defends home court against Cleveland State
NKU ended the home season with six straight home wins.
February 24, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball
NKU women’s basketball team ended the home season with six game winning streak against Cleveland State Sunday afternoon with a score of 74-55. The Norse move to 8-8 in the conference and 9-17 on the season. Cleveland State Vikings fall to 10-18 on the season and 7-10 in the Horizon League.
Freshman point guard Taylor Clos led the win with 17 points and 4 assists. Sophomore forward Jazmyne Geist followed with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey led the night in rebounds with 10 and contributed 6 points in the win.
