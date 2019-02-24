NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

NKU women’s basketball team ended the home season with six game winning streak against Cleveland State Sunday afternoon with a score of 74-55. The Norse move to 8-8 in the conference and 9-17 on the season. Cleveland State Vikings fall to 10-18 on the season and 7-10 in the Horizon League.

Freshman point guard Taylor Clos led the win with 17 points and 4 assists. Sophomore forward Jazmyne Geist followed with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey led the night in rebounds with 10 and contributed 6 points in the win.

