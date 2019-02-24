The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Menu

NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

NKU ended the home season with six straight home wins.

Taryn+Taugher+%2811%29++looks+to+pass+during+the+game+against+Youngstown+State.+Taugher+shot+2-of-4+and+had+6+points+on+the+game.
Back to Article
Back to Article

NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

Taryn Taugher (11) looks to pass during the game against Youngstown State. Taugher shot 2-of-4 and had 6 points on the game.

Taryn Taugher (11) looks to pass during the game against Youngstown State. Taugher shot 2-of-4 and had 6 points on the game.

Colin Johnson

Taryn Taugher (11) looks to pass during the game against Youngstown State. Taugher shot 2-of-4 and had 6 points on the game.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

Taryn Taugher (11) looks to pass during the game against Youngstown State. Taugher shot 2-of-4 and had 6 points on the game.

Northerner Staff
February 24, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






NKU women’s basketball team ended the home season with six game winning streak against Cleveland State Sunday afternoon with a score of 74-55. The Norse move to 8-8 in the conference and 9-17 on the season. Cleveland State Vikings fall to 10-18 on the season and 7-10 in the Horizon League.

Freshman point guard Taylor Clos led the win with 17 points and 4 assists. Sophomore forward Jazmyne Geist followed with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey led the night in rebounds with 10 and contributed 6 points in the win.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Navigate Left
  • NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

    Game Coverage

    NKU loses home streak against Cleveland State

  • NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

    Game Coverage

    NKU women’s basketball knocks down Youngstown State

  • NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

    Game Coverage

    NKU takes down Youngstown State 76-69

  • NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

    Game Coverage

    Norse fall to Wright State 78-56

  • NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

    Game Coverage

    NKU men’s basketball team falls to Wright State 81-77

  • NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

    Game Coverage

    Norse protect the home court from Oakland Grizzlies 79-64

  • NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

    Game Coverage

    Norse fall to Milwaukee 59-38

  • NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

    Game Coverage

    NKU women’s basketball falls to Green Bay 70-42

  • NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

    Game Coverage

    Norse knock down Detroit Mercy 97-65

  • NKU defends home court against Cleveland State

    Game Coverage

    NKU men’s basketball fumble against UIC, 69-67

Navigate Right
The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
NKU defends home court against Cleveland State