Norse fall to Wright State 78-56

NKU women’s basketball team fell on the road during their Horizon League match up against Wright State. The final score of the game was 78-56. This brought the teams season record to 7-17 overall and 6-8 in the Horizon League while the Raiders improved 20-6 overall and 12-2 in the Horizon League.

Redshirt junior guard Molly Glick and freshman point guard Ally Niece led the Norse in scoring earning 13 points each. Glick also made three 3-pointers making that her 136th made career triple. Glick moved up in the all-time top-10 list for career three-pointers at NKU, tying Lori McClellan (1989-93) for fourth all-time.

Sophomore center Grayson Rose led the Norse on the board earning seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey and Niece come in close behind earning six rebounds apiece. Niece also had three assists for the game.

The first quarter started out slow for the Norse but great for the Raiders who shot at 76.5 percent from the field. Glick earned 10 points to set the pace for the Norse. Unfortunately, the Raiders managed to outscore them 31-14.

Wright State started off strong in the second quarter going on a 12-0 run. Luckily, the Norse slowed them down and only allowed the Raiders to earn four more points in the half. The Norse had a large number of turnovers in the first half which resulted in 15 points for the Raiders. The Norse shot 37 percent from the field for the half, the Norse end the half down, 45-25.

The third quarter saw the Raiders scoring less, as the Norse only allowed them 15 points. Meanwhile, the Norse earned 12 points for the quarter. The Norse earned more rebounds than the Raiders, 14-13.

The Norse continued performing well into the final quarter as they outscored the Raiders 19-18. They shot a 38.9 percent from the field goal while the Raiders only shot a 35.3 percent. The Norse outscored the Raiders in second chance points, 11-8.

Even though the Norse outscored the Raiders in the last quarter, it wasn’t enough as Wright State took the a 78-56 victory over the Norse.

The Black & Gold continue their Horizon League play at home on Friday, Feb. 22 as they take on Youngstown State. The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.