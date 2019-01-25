Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

The Women’s basketball team wins the battle against Detroit Mercy 68-56. Now moving the Norse to 4-14 over the season and 3-5 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy falls to 3-16 in the season and 1-7 in conference play.

Freshman point guard Taylor Clos led with 19 points shooting 5-9 from the three point line. Redshirt junior Molly Glick had 14 points and three rebounds followed by freshman point guard Ally Niece with 12 points, making 6 of 6 from the foul line.

