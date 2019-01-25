The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Menu

Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

The Norse out rebounded Detroit Mercy 52-22 for the game.

NKU+Women%27s+Basketball+Players+cheer+after+a+point+during+the+game+against+Green+Bay.+The+Norse+fell+81-61.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

NKU Women's Basketball Players cheer after a point during the game against Green Bay. The Norse fell 81-61.

NKU Women's Basketball Players cheer after a point during the game against Green Bay. The Norse fell 81-61.

Colin Johnson

NKU Women's Basketball Players cheer after a point during the game against Green Bay. The Norse fell 81-61.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

NKU Women's Basketball Players cheer after a point during the game against Green Bay. The Norse fell 81-61.

Northerner Staff
January 25, 2019
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Women’s basketball team wins the battle against Detroit Mercy 68-56. Now moving the Norse to 4-14 over the season and 3-5 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy falls to 3-16 in the season and 1-7 in conference play.

Freshman point guard Taylor Clos led with 19 points shooting 5-9 from the three point line. Redshirt junior Molly Glick had 14 points and three rebounds followed by freshman point guard Ally Niece with 12 points, making 6 of 6 from the foul line.

This game coverage will be updated. Never miss an update: follow @northernersport on twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Navigate Left
  • Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

    Game Coverage

    Men’s Basketball defeats Green Bay 87-65

  • Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

    Game Coverage

    Women’s Basketball falls to Youngstown State

  • Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

    Game Coverage

    Norse take down Youngstown State, 82-74

  • Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

    Game Coverage

    Women’s basketball falls to Cleveland State 76-47

  • Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

    Game Coverage

    Norse claim win over Cleveland State

  • Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

    Game Coverage

    Norse fall to Wright State 61-55

  • Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

    Game Coverage

    Norse defeat conference rival Wright State 68-64

  • Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

    Game Coverage

    Men’s basketball conquers Detroit Mercy 95-73

  • Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

    Game Coverage

    Women’s basketball falls to Green Bay 61-81

  • Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56

    Game Coverage

    Women’s basketball clutches 55-54 win over Milwaukee in final seconds

Navigate Right
The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Norse take down Detroit Mercy 68-56