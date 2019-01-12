Norse fall to Wright State 61-55

The NKU women’s basketball team fell short to Wright State on Saturday by a score of 61-55 at BB&T Arena. The loss for the Norse puts them at 3-12 overall and 2-3 in Horizon League play.

Freshman guard Taylor Clos led the Norse in scoring with 16 points including a game-high of 3 three-pointers. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey notched her second double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Also helping the Norse was junior guard Molly Glick with 12 points, and sophomore forward Grayson Rose who grabbed 14 rebounds, which was a game high.

“Tonight I felt like we played a complete game, we’ve just got to get some more of those shots to fall,” Head Coach Camryn Whitaker said. The Norse shot 28 percent from the field and were 6/30 from behind the arc for the game.

NKU had a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, and used a 6-0 run in the second quarter to pull ahead 22-14 with about 7 minutes left in the half. Wright State however finished the half on an 8-0 run and went into the locker room with a 29-26 advantage.

The Black & Gold came out of the locker room and quickly tied the game up thanks to a three-pointer from Glick. Wright State went on a run at this point and were able to keep the Norse at bay, until a late 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull within 4 points of the Raider lead.

NKU out-rebounded the Raiders 46-44, allowing only 10 of those to be offensive rebounds. “That’s one of the top offensive-rebounding teams in the country and we held them to 33 percent shooting, and only 10 offensive rebounds,” said Coach Whitaker.

Ally Niece was selected as the Horizon League Freshman of the Week on January 7th. After the game Ally explained what she attributes her play of late to, “Probably my teammates, I have been trying to let the game come to me. My teammates have been doing so well that they have drawn the defense which has left me open.”

“I have been recruiting Ally since she was in 7th grade. We have a long relationship. She and I met this past week in our meeting and I told her ‘that’s the Ally I am used to seeing’. Her confidence level has just grown,” Coach Whitaker said.

Next up for the Norse, is a trip up I-71 to the Wolstein Center for a match up with the Cleveland State Vikings. Tip is set for 11 a.m. EST Friday, Jan. 18. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.