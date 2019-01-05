Women’s basketball falls to Green Bay 61-81
Norse 2-2 in conference, 3-11 overall
January 5, 2019
Filed under Featured Story, Game Coverage, Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The NKU women’s basketball team lost to the Green Bay Phoenix 81-61 on Saturday at BB&T Arena.
Ally Niece led in scoring with 21 points followed by Emmy Souder with 10 points. Kailey Coffey led in rebounds with 9 boards.
The Norse trailed 32-44 at the half.
Next Saturday, Jan. 12, the Norse face Wright State at BB&T Arena. Watch live on ESPN3.
This game coverage will be updated. Follow @northernersport on Twitter for more NKU sports news.