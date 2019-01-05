Women’s basketball falls to Green Bay 61-81

Gallery | 9 Photos Colin Johnson Grace White (1) shoots during the game against Green Bay. White shot 0-of-1 during her 10:33 minutes of play.

The NKU women’s basketball team lost to the Green Bay Phoenix 81-61 on Saturday at BB&T Arena.

Ally Niece led in scoring with 21 points followed by Emmy Souder with 10 points. Kailey Coffey led in rebounds with 9 boards.

The Norse trailed 32-44 at the half.

Next Saturday, Jan. 12, the Norse face Wright State at BB&T Arena. Watch live on ESPN3.

This game coverage will be updated. Follow @northernersport on Twitter for more NKU sports news.