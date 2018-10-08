Men’s soccer falls to Oakland Grizzlies 3-1

NKU men’s soccer team fell to Oakland 3-1 on Saturday night. The Norse drop to 8-4 overall and 1-3 in the Horizon league while Oakland improves to 6-4-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

“It was an unusual day all around with conditions and field location changes,” said NKU head coach Stu Riddle. “We’ve dug ourselves a hole in league play now and put ourselves under needless pressure due to not consistently putting together a 90 minute performance.”

Rikard Lindqvist attempted the first shot of the game but was wide of the goal within the first minute. Connor Probert had shot attempts in both the seventh and ninth minute, one saved by the Oakland goalie Sullivan Lauderdale, while the other shot hit off the goal post.

Goalie Jim Barkei made two saves before Nebojsa Popvic put the Grizzlies on the board first with the assist from Elliot Bentley in the 27th minute, followed by Luke Morell making a run to the near post and headed a corner kick past Barkei to double their lead in 33rd minute.

The Norse retaliated though in the 50th minute with a goal by Alex Willis, cutting the Oakland lead in half, 2-1. Felix Komolong assisted Willis who put the shot to the left of Lauderdale.

The Norse had corner kicks in both the 55th and 57th minute trying to add to the scoreboard but could not get their shot off. Alex Greive and Liam Evans both attempted to get shots for the Norse in the 82nd and 88th minute, but were both saved by Lauderdale.

The Grizzlies would seal the deal in the 89th minute as Popovic broke behind the defender and fired a shot to the left side of the goal for the victory.

The Norse had 11 shot attempts during the match and Barkei faced 14 shots while getting four saves.

The Norse will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 13 as they host Detroit Mercy for a Horizon League contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3.