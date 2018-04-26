WATCH: Sunjic shines as NKU’s breakout tennis star

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Born in Split, Croatia, Margita Sunjic moved to the United States in order to pursue a better opportunity for herself in the world of tennis. Since her arrival, Sunjic has won multiple awards for NKU, including Freshman of the Year and Horizon League Player of the Year twice.
