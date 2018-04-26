The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

WATCH: Sunjic shines as NKU’s breakout tennis star

Michael Canizales

Michael Canizales, Reporter
April 26, 2018
Filed under Featured Story, Sports, Tennis, Video

Born in Split, Croatia, Margita Sunjic moved to the United States in order to pursue a better opportunity for herself in the world of tennis. Since her arrival, Sunjic has won multiple awards for NKU, including Freshman of the Year and Horizon League Player of the Year twice.

