The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

Lavone+Holland+II+%2830%29+looks+for+a+teammate+to+pass+to+during+the+game+against+Cleveland+State+at+Little+Caesars+Arena.
Lavone Holland II (30) looks for a teammate to pass to during the game against Cleveland State at Little Caesars Arena.

Lavone Holland II (30) looks for a teammate to pass to during the game against Cleveland State at Little Caesars Arena.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

Lavone Holland II (30) looks for a teammate to pass to during the game against Cleveland State at Little Caesars Arena.

Christopher Decker, Managing Editor
March 13, 2018
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Last week after NKU lost to Cleveland State in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament, head coach John Brannen said the NIT would be about which team would be most excited to play.

The Norse appear to have the upper hand so far, as reports from the Courier Journal suggest Louisville players voted against playing in the tournament. Louisville, however, had already accepted the invitation to the tournament. So, NKU will play the Cardinals at 7 p.m. on ESPN at the YUM Center in downtown Louisville.

The Cardinals are the two seed with a 20-13 record while the Norse are 22-9 on the season and claimed the seven seed.

Louisville has had a tumultuous season, after the NCAA swiped the 2013 National Championship trophy from them as a result of a prostitution scandal and former head coach Rick Pitino was fired for his role in a scandal involving adidas.

Deng Adel is averaging 15.4 ppg for the Cardinals while Ray Spaulding and Quentin Snider are averaging over 12 ppg. Louisville averages 76 ppg and allows opponents

The Norse are in a national tournament in their second year of eligibility after winning the Horizon League regular season outright.

Drew McDonald is scoring 16.9 ppg and grabs 9.5 rpg while Lavone Holland II is scoring 13.8 ppg for the Norse. NKU scores 78 ppg and holds their opponents to 66 ppg.

The NIT will feature different rules than a normal college basketball game, including moving the three point line back 20 inches to match FIBA regulations and their will be four, 10 minute quarters instead of 20 minute halves (similar to women’s college basketball).

Teams will shoot free throws after the fifth foul in every quarter and the free throw line will also be widened to NBA regulations.

There are several Louisville connections on this Norse squad, including sophomore Tyler Sharpe, who transferred from Louisville to NKU. Holland grew up in Louisville.

Tip-off is schedule for 7 p.m. on ESPN. There are also tickets still available for the game and an NKU sponsored bus will be taking students down to the game.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

    Game Coverage

    Like mother, like son; Drew McDonald joins mother Christie in NKU history books

  • Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

    Game Coverage

    NKU upset bid falls short against Green Bay

  • Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

    Game Coverage

    Horizon League run ends abruptly in quarterfinals for NKU

  • Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

    Game Coverage

    Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

  • Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

    Game Coverage

    Preview: Tate excited to make impact in first Horizon League tournament

  • Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

    Game Coverage

    Norse players honored in Horizon League voting

  • Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

    Game Coverage

    Norse fall to FC Cincinnati in spring exhibition match

  • Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

    Game Coverage

    #NorseNotebook Who should win Horizon League Player of the Year?

  • Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

    Game Coverage

    GALLERY: Norse cut down the nets after winning regular season title

  • Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT

    Game Coverage

    NKU wins Horizon League regular season title with victory over IUPUI

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Preview: Norse set to battle Louisville in first round of the NIT