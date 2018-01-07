Norse escape Detroit thanks to last second basket

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A Lavone Holland two point jumper lifted the Northern Kentucky men’s basketball team over Detroit Mercy 56-54 on the road Sunday afternoon. The Norse are now 4-0 in the Horizon League and 11-5 overall while the Titans fall to 4-13 and 0-4 in conference play.

Hollands shot came with the score tied at 54 with just 3.3 seconds left in regulation. Corey Allen’s three would not fall for the Titans as time expired.

Holland finished with nine points and five rebounds. Drew McDonald led the way for the Norse on offense, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds while Carson Williams scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Allen, Jermaine Jackson and Jaleel Hogan all finished with 10 points. Allen finished with 13 rebounds while Roschon Prince grabbed 10 rebounds and finished a point shy of a double double.

The first half was a dismal shooting half for the Norse, who managed to make just 21 percent of their shots from the floor and shot just 15 percent from downtown. The Titans shot 33 percent in the first half and carried a 22-21 lead into halftime.

The Norse would shoot 46 percent in the second half while holding the Titans to 33 percent from the field. NKU forced six Titan turnovers in the half.

In the course of the game, neither team led by more than four points at anytime.

The Norse will return home on Thursday to face Wright State at 7 p.m.. The game will be available to watch on ESPN3. It is also dollar beverage night in BB&T Arena.