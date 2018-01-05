The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Preview: NKU takes on Oakland on ESPN2

Lavone Holland II (30) fights toward the basket in the game against UIC.
Lavone Holland II (30) fights toward the basket in the game against UIC.

Colin Johnson

Christopher Decker, Managing Editor
January 5, 2018
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

It’s a big night for NKU men’s basketball, as The Norse will take on Oakland on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. on the road. Oakland and NKU were co-favorites to win the Horizon League this season.

Oakland is 9-6 on the season and 1-1 in the Horizon League after losing to Green Bay last week. NKU is 9-5 and 2-0 in conference play.

The Golden Grizzlies swept the season series last year, defeating the Norse 76-65 in Oakland and 79-70 at BB&T Arena.

Oakland’s Kendrick Nunn is averaging 25.3 points per game (ppg) while Jalen Hayes notches 20.1 ppg and 8.5 rebounds per game (rpg). Martez Walker is currently scoring 19.3 ppg. The Golden Grizzlies average 80.3 ppg as a team and allow teams to score 79.3 points per game.

NKU’s Drew McDonald is averaging 17.1 ppg and 8.1 rpg. Carson Williams tallies14.1 ppg while Lavone Holland is at 13.1 ppg and has dished out 75 assists.

NKU shoots 49.3 percent from the field, which is 25th in the country. NKU is ranked 20th in the country with a 1.48 assist to turnover ratio and 42nd in the country with 255 total assists.

The Norse will play Oakland again on January 26 in BB&T Arena at 9 p.m.

