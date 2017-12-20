Three Norse score double figures in loss to Aggies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The NKU men’s basketball team suffered their fifth loss of the season to No. 8 Texas A&M at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas 64-58. The Norse finish non-conference play sitting at 7-5. Junior Drew McDonald finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Jordan Garnett finished with 15 points, nine of which were from beyond the arc. Senior Lavone Holland II also added 12 points.

In the first half, the Norse struck first to take an early two-point lead thanks to McDonald. The Norse would hold the lead twice in the first half. After taking a 12-11 lead, the Norse would soon fall behind for the rest of the half. The Norse shot 32.4% on the floor to open the game and 1-15 beyond the arc. The Aggies struggled as well beyond the arc, shooting 2-11 in the first half beyond the arc. Texas A&M led 29-23 at the half.

NKU would finally grab the lead in the second half after a three-pointer from Garnett, which gave the Norse a 42-41 lead with 9:05 to play. After five straight points, the Aggies took the lead for the rest of the game.

The Norse, who average 8.4 three-pointers a game and 33.6% beyond the arc, shot 28 times from beyond the arc and only converted five of them. This was the lowest percentage for the Norse all season. The Aggies’ struggle to convert three-pointers continued as well as they went 0-8 in the second half.

The Norse would start to connect on three-pointers late in the game, scoring two straight and bringing the game to three points all within the course of eight seconds. However, missed free throws and two late game turnovers by Holland and Mason Faulkner would doom NKU.

Rebounding played a big factor in the loss for NKU, as they were outrebounded 48-39 and 14-8 on the offensive boards. The Aggies had 18 second-chance points compared to the Norse’s four.

Aggies’ junior Tyler Davis and freshman Savion Flagg both finished with double-doubles. Davis with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Flagg with 10 points and 10 rebounds. This was his first career double-double.

NKU will welcome IUPUI to the Horizon League to open up league play on Thursday December 28 at 7:30 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN3 and heard on ESPN 1530.