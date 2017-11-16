Foul trouble dooms Norse against Illinois State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The NKU women’s basketball team fell to Illinois State 49-37 Wednesday night at Illinois State. The Norse start the season 0-2 while the Redbirds are 1-1.

NKU sent the Redbirds to the free throw line 26 times in the game. Illinois State made 16 of those free throws. The Norse only shot six free throws and only made three.

The Norse also turned the ball over 27 times and Illinois State cashed in with 26 points off turnovers. The Redbirds turned the ball over 18 times but NKU managed to score just 11 points off turnovers.

Megan Talbot led the Redbirds with 17 points and eight rebounds. Viria Livingston and Simone Goods both contributed nine points and combined for 11 rebounds.

Molly Glick led the Norse with 11 points and two assists on the night while Samari Mowbray scored nine points off the bench. No other Norse scored more than five points.

The Norse play against Murray State on Saturday Nov. 18 at 7 p.m..