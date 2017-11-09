Norse fall to Cleveland State

Haley Libs (4) hits the ball in the game against Milwaukee

The NKU volleyball team fell to Cleveland State in four sets (25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23) Wednesday night in Regents Hall. The Norse fall to 11-13 and 7-8 in conference play while the Vikings improve to 19-7 and 12-3 in Horizon League play.

Haley Libs recorded 15 kills in the match for the Norse while Laura Crawford recorded 14 kills. Shelby Olsen recorded 50 assists while McKenzie Eskridge made 21 digs.

Sara Skeens led the Viking attack, recording 19 kills in the match while Rachel Stover followed with 12 kills.

The Norse accumulated 29 errors in the match, including nine errors in the first set. Cleveland State recorded just 19 errors.

As a result, the Norse only had a .150 hitting percentage while the Vikings hits .222.

The Norse will finish out the regular season on Saturday with a home match against Green Bay at 4 p.m..